Located at 2225 Overland Ave. in Billings, Mont., Courtyard Billings features 137 guest rooms, meeting event spaces, a restaurant and fitness and business centers.
Veeder Hospitality Associates Sells 137-Key Courtyard Billings Hotel in Montana

by Amy Works

BILLINGS, MONT. — Veeder Hospitality Associates LLC has sold Courtyard Billings, a 137-room leisure and business hotel in Montana, to InterMountain Management for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2024, the four-story Courtyard Billings offers meeting event spaces, a restaurant and fitness and business centers. Skyler Cooper, Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Adam Christofferon of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

