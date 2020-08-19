Vegan Fried Chicken Company Acquires 10,000 SF Warehouse in San Diego

Atlas Monroe, a vegan fried chicken and food company, is expanding its operations to a 10,000-square-foot industrial warehouse building in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Atlas Monroe, a vegan food manufacturer, has purchased an industrial warehouse property located 10 miles south of downtown San Diego. Deborah Torres of Atlas Monroe acquired the asset from Jerrold B Siegel for $1.8 million.

Currently based in the San Francisco Bay area, Atlas Monroe is expanding its footprint to include San Diego with the purchase of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot, freestanding warehouse building near San Diego’s Chula Vista community.

The company offers plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans, including applewood-fired ribs, extra crispy fried chick’n, deep fried and stuffed turkey rolls, signature sauces, cakes and more. The new San Diego location will serve as a food manufacturing facility, as well as offer occasional pick-up opportunities for locals.

Mark Lewkowitz, Chris Holder and Will Holder of Colliers International represented the buyer and seller in the deal.