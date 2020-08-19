REBusinessOnline

Vegan Fried Chicken Company Acquires 10,000 SF Warehouse in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Atlas-Monroe-San-Diego-CA

Atlas Monroe, a vegan fried chicken and food company, is expanding its operations to a 10,000-square-foot industrial warehouse building in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Atlas Monroe, a vegan food manufacturer, has purchased an industrial warehouse property located 10 miles south of downtown San Diego. Deborah Torres of Atlas Monroe acquired the asset from Jerrold B Siegel for $1.8 million.

Currently based in the San Francisco Bay area, Atlas Monroe is expanding its footprint to include San Diego with the purchase of the two-story, 10,000-square-foot, freestanding warehouse building near San Diego’s Chula Vista community.

The company offers plant-based options for vegetarians and vegans, including applewood-fired ribs, extra crispy fried chick’n, deep fried and stuffed turkey rolls, signature sauces, cakes and more. The new San Diego location will serve as a food manufacturing facility, as well as offer occasional pick-up opportunities for locals.

Mark Lewkowitz, Chris Holder and Will Holder of Colliers International represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  