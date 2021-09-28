Vehicle Accessories to Relocate Corporate Headquarters to Mesquite, Texas, Create 315 Jobs

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Vehicle Accessories Inc., a manufacturer of automotive parts like splash guards, body side moldings and bumper protectors, will relocate its corporate headquarters to Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The move is expected to bring about 315 new jobs and $30 million in total capital investment to the local economy. The company will consolidate its operations in Buffalo, Toronto, nearby Sunnyvale, Texas, and Magog (Quebec) into a build-to-suit, 310,000-square-foot building at Alcott Logistics Station. Vehicle Accessories plans to take occupancy of the building, which is being developed by Jackson-Shaw, by the end of 2022.