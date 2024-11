PHILADELPHIA — Veho has signed a 148,611-square-foot industrial lease in northeast Philadelphia. The third-party logistics firm will occupy the entirety of Building 1 at Bridge Point Philadelphia, a two-building, 890,312-square-foot development that was completed recently. Larry Maister and Kyle Lockard of JLL represented the landlord, Bridge Industrial, in the lease negotiations. Barrett Stephan and Brian Hilger of KBC Advisors represented Veho.