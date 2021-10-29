Velocis Acquires 208-Unit Highline Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Highline Apartments in San Antonio totals 208 units. The property was built in 2000.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based investment firm Velocis has acquired Highline, a 208-unit apartment community in San Antonio. Built in 2000, the property is located near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling stations, a pet park and package lockers. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.