Velocis Begins Development of 543,603 SF Distribution Center in Batavia, Illinois

BATAVIA, ILL. — Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, has begun development of Batavia Logistics Center in suburban Chicago. The 543,603-square-foot distribution center is being developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, a fully owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp. of Americas. Located four miles north of I-88 at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway, the project will feature 54 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 117 trailer stalls, parking for more than 400 cars and a clear height of 36 feet. A team of brokers led by Ryan O’Leary of KBC Advisors is handling leasing. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2024.