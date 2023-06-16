Friday, June 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Batavia Logistics Center is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2024.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Velocis Begins Development of 543,603 SF Distribution Center in Batavia, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BATAVIA, ILL. — Velocis, a Dallas-based private equity real estate fund manager, has begun development of Batavia Logistics Center in suburban Chicago. The 543,603-square-foot distribution center is being developed in partnership with SCOA Real Estate Partners, a fully owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Corp. of Americas. Located four miles north of I-88 at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway, the project will feature 54 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 117 trailer stalls, parking for more than 400 cars and a clear height of 36 feet. A team of brokers led by Ryan O’Leary of KBC Advisors is handling leasing. Completion is slated for the first quarter of 2024.

You may also like

JPI Begins Construction on 290-Unit Apartment Community in...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 258,100 SF Project...

Kiddie Academy to Open 11,000 SF Early Learning...

Accurate Begins Leasing 185-Unit Apartment Complex in Little...

Hunt Midwest to Break Ground on 3,300-Acre KCI...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

NAI Greywolf Arranges Sale of 15-Bed Community-Based Residential...

Five Below Leases 9,504 SF in Neenah, Wisconsin

JLL Arranges $49.2M in Construction Financing for Birtcher...