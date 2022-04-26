Velocis, Prime Healthcare to Develop $35M Medical Office Complex in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based private equity firm Velocis and Prime Healthcare Properties has acquired 8.5 acres in the Willow Park area of Fort Worth for the development of a medical office complex. The $35 million project will consist of two buildings that will be constructed on speculative bases and will total 100,000 square feet. Grace Hebert Curtis Architects is designing the project. Wier & Associates is the civil engineer, Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. JLL will lease the buildings. Construction is slated to begin this year and to be complete in 2023.
