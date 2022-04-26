REBusinessOnline

Velocis, Prime Healthcare to Develop $35M Medical Office Complex in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A partnership between Dallas-based private equity firm Velocis and Prime Healthcare Properties has acquired 8.5 acres in the Willow Park area of Fort Worth for the development of a medical office complex. The $35 million project will consist of two buildings that will be constructed on speculative bases and will total 100,000 square feet. Grace Hebert Curtis Architects is designing the project. Wier & Associates is the civil engineer, Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. JLL will lease the buildings. Construction is slated to begin this year and to be complete in 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  