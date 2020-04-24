REBusinessOnline

Velocis Receives $33.8M Refinancing for Park One Office Campus in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Loans, Office, Western

Park-One-Phoenix-AZ

PHOENIX — Velocis has received a $33.8 million loan for the refinancing of Park One, a Class A office property in Phoenix’s Camelback Corridor. Dana Summer, Bruce Francis, Bob Ybarra, Shaun Moothart, Doug Birrell and Jim Korinek of CBRE secured the financing through Alliance Bank of Arizona for the borrower.

Located at 2111, 2121 and 2141 E. Highland Ave., Park One is a three-building campus offering a total of 217,433 square feet of office space. The campus comprises a two-story building, four-story building and a freestanding restaurant. At the time of financing, the property was 92 percent leased.

Park One features remodeled common areas and amenity spaces, including lobbies, corridors, elevator cabs, on-site café, landscaping and outdoor seating areas. The property is within walking distance to a variety of restaurant and shopping options, including Biltmore Fashion Park.

