Monday, March 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Velocis Sells 270,000 SF Industrial Property in Bee Cave, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — Velocis, a Dallas-based investment and development firm, has sold West Austin Business Park, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Bee Cave, a western suburb of Austin. Velocis developed the property, which consists of three buildings that were constructed on a speculative basis, in partnership with KBC Advisors. The buyer, locally based aerospace engineering firm CesiumAstro, plans to establish a manufacturing and research headquarters facility at West Austin Business Park.

You may also like

West Capital Lending Acquires 104,375 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 554-Unit Self-Storage...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.3M Sale of...

Baer Manufacturing Signs 606,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Stockyards Heritage to Undertake $30M Renovation of Fort...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 18,102 SF...

APG Buys 250,000 SF North 70 Distribution Center...

Fogelman, Thackeray Purchase 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Germantown,...

New State Capital Partners Acquires Vast Coworking Group