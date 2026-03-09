Velocis Sells 270,000 SF Industrial Property in Bee Cave, Texas

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — Velocis, a Dallas-based investment and development firm, has sold West Austin Business Park, a 270,000-square-foot industrial property in Bee Cave, a western suburb of Austin. Velocis developed the property, which consists of three buildings that were constructed on a speculative basis, in partnership with KBC Advisors. The buyer, locally based aerospace engineering firm CesiumAstro, plans to establish a manufacturing and research headquarters facility at West Austin Business Park.