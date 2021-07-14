Velocis, Sumitomo to Develop Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 850,000 SF in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — A partnership between Velocis and Sumitomo Corp. of America, the New York City-based subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Corp., will develop two industrial projects totaling 850,000 square feet in Dallas. The partnership acquired development sites in the South Dallas and Great Southwest submarkets. Construction timelines have not yet been established. Velocis is a private equity real estate fund manager based in Dallas.