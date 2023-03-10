Velocity Venture Partners Acquires 94,280 SF Industrial Property in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, PA. — Locally based investment firm Velocity Venture Partners has acquired a 94,280-square-foot industrial property in Bensalem, about 20 miles northeast of Philadelphia. ProCorr Display & Packaging, a manufacturer of corrugated boxes and other packaging materials, occupies the entirety of the building at 2260 State Road, which features a clear height of 20 feet and three drive-in doors. Carl Neilson and Andrew McGhee of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Velocity as the buyer.