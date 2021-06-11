Velocity Venture Partners Buys Three Industrial Flex Buildings Totaling 69,700 SF Near Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

HATFIELD AND KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Locally based investment firm Velocity Venture Partners has purchased three industrial flex buildings totaling 69,700 square feet in the Philadelphia area. The properties include a 27,500-square-footbuilding at 1111 North Broad St. in Hatfield; a 15,200-square-foot asset at 1910 North Penn Road in Hatfield; and a 27,000-square-foot industrial facility at 451 Yerkes Road in King of Prussia. Justin Bell of Newmark brokered the deals. The seller(s) was not disclosed.