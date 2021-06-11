Velocity Venture Partners Buys Three Industrial Flex Buildings Totaling 69,700 SF Near Philadelphia
HATFIELD AND KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Locally based investment firm Velocity Venture Partners has purchased three industrial flex buildings totaling 69,700 square feet in the Philadelphia area. The properties include a 27,500-square-footbuilding at 1111 North Broad St. in Hatfield; a 15,200-square-foot asset at 1910 North Penn Road in Hatfield; and a 27,000-square-foot industrial facility at 451 Yerkes Road in King of Prussia. Justin Bell of Newmark brokered the deals. The seller(s) was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.