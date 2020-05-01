REBusinessOnline

Velocity Ventures Acquires 51,181 SF Industrial Building in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

BENSALEM, PA. — Velocity Ventures, a Philadelphia-based firm, has acquired a 51,181-square-foot industrial building in Bensalem, a southwestern suburb of Trenton. The sales price was $2.4 million. Located at 1296 Adams Road, the property features a roughly 18-foot clear height and offers quick access to Interstates 276 and 95. The building was approximately 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Jason Ostach and Chris Pennington of Binswanger Commercial Real Estate Services represented Velocity Ventures in the transaction. DM Ventures LLC was the seller.

