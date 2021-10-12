Velocity Ventures Buys 97,000 SF Industrial Flex Property in Metro Philadelphia

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Velocity Ventures Partners has purchased Rockhill Industrial Center, a 97,000-square-foot industrial flex property in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill. The eight-building facility, whose suites range in size from 2,000 to 20,000 square feet, was fully leased at the time of sale. Chris Henderson of JLL represented Velocity Ventures in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.