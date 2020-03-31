REBusinessOnline

Vending Concepts Buys 29,500 SF Industrial Property in East Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Vending Concepts LLC, which sells commercial vending machines and private label coffee, has purchased a 29,500-square-foot industrial property in east Fort Worth for its new headquarters and distribution center. The two-building property was developed on two acres in 1960. Christopher Fleeger and David Jimenez of Morrow Hill represented the seller, Graco Supply Co., in the transaction. Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the buyer.

