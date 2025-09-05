Friday, September 5, 2025
Liberty-Heights-Colorado-Springs-CO
Ventas recently completed a renovation project at its Liberty Heights community in Colorado Springs, Colo. Senior Lifestyle manages the property.
Ventas Completes $3.7M Renovation at Liberty Heights Seniors Housing Property in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Ventas has completed a $3.7 million renovation at Liberty Heights, its senior living community in Colorado Springs. 

The project included updates to the property’s dining room, resident corridors and shared spaces, with improvements to lighting, flooring and finishes. Blackcomb Construction Group partnered with the owner on the renovation. 

Situated on 26 acres, Liberty Heights totals 234 residences and offers a full continuum of care. Senior Lifestyle manages the property on behalf of Ventas. 

