Venterra Realty Acquires 216-Unit Apartment Community in Duncanville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Bella Ruscello in Duncanville totals 216 units. The property was built in 2007.

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Venterra Realty has acquired Bella Ruscello, a 216-unit apartment community in Duncanville, a southern suburb of Dallas. Built in 2007, the property features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 655 to 1,074 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community room with a theater and a paved walking trail. The seller was not disclosed. Venterra plans to implement a value-add program.