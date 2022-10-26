REBusinessOnline

Venterra Realty Acquires 258-Unit Apartment Community in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Mission-Mayfield-Downs-Grand-Prairie

Mission Mayfield Downs in Grand Prairie totals 258 units. The property was built in 2002.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Houston-based investment firm Venterra Realty has acquired Mission Mayfield Downs, a 258-unit apartment community in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Built in 2002, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 677 to 1,252 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and a coffee bar. The seller was not disclosed. Venterra plans to implement a value-add program.

