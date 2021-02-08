Venterra Realty Acquires 324-Unit Elation at Grandway West Apartments in Metro Houston
KATY, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Venterra Realty has acquired Elation at Grandway West, a 324-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 671 to 1,116 square feet. Units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and smart door locks. Amenities include three outdoor grilling areas, two pools, a dog park, pergolas with swings, a yoga and spin studio, fire pits and a bocce ball court. Matt Philips and Clint Duncan of CBRE brokered the deal, the seller in which was not disclosed.
