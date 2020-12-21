Venterra Realty Acquires 505-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Amenities at The Harrison in Sandy Springs, Ga., include two playgrounds, a sand volleyball court, bocce ball court, pool, grilling area and a dog park.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Houston-based Venterra Realty has acquired The Harrison, a 505-unit multifamily community in Sandy Springs. The property spans 40 acres and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 900 to 1,649 square feet. Rents range from $1,104 to $1,554 per month. Communal amenities include two playgrounds, a sand volleyball court, bocce ball court, pool, grilling area and a dog park. The Harrison was built in 1975 and is situated at 5675 Roswell Road, 12 miles north of downtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.