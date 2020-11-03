REBusinessOnline

Venterra Realty Acquires Maddox Apartments in Duluth, Georgia for $75M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Maddox Apartments is Venterra Realty’s first acquisition since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the 60th property in the Houston-based company’s portfolio.

DULUTH, GA. — Venterra Realty has purchased The Maddox Apartments, a Class A, 372-unit multifamily community located in Duluth. The $75 million acquisition is Venterra Realty’s first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the 60th property in the Houston-based company’s portfolio. The seller was not disclosed.

Built in 2007, the property is located at 4370 Satellite Road in metro Atlanta’s Gwinnett County. The Maddox features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 946 to 1,422 square feet. Rents start at $1,275 per month. Nearly half of the units have been updated with interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wood-plank flooring. Communal amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, playground and dog park. Venterra Realty plans to update the remaining units.

