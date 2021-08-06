Venterra Realty to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Houston

Venterra Realty's new project in Cypress will be located adjacent to a retail center anchored by regional grocer H-E-B, as well as Howard Hughes Corp.'s 11,400-acre Bridgeland master-planned community.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Venterrra Realty has acquired a 12.8-acre site in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress for the development of a 336-unit multifamily community. Units will feature stainless steel appliances and shaker cabinets. Amenities will include an 8,600-square-foot clubhouse, a pool, fitness center, package lockers and a business center. A construction timeline for the project is still being finalized.