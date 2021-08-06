REBusinessOnline

Venterra Realty to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Venterra-Realty-Cypress

Venterra Realty's new project in Cypress will be located adjacent to a retail center anchored by regional grocer H-E-B, as well as Howard Hughes Corp.'s 11,400-acre Bridgeland master-planned community.

CYPRESS, TEXAS — Venterrra Realty has acquired a 12.8-acre site in the northwestern Houston suburb of Cypress for the development of a 336-unit multifamily community. Units will feature stainless steel appliances and shaker cabinets. Amenities will include an 8,600-square-foot clubhouse, a pool, fitness center, package lockers and a business center. A construction timeline for the project is still being finalized.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews