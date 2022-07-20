Venture Investment Partners Buys 83,256 SF Office, Retail Property in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Venture Investment Partners has purchased The Shire at CityLine, an 83,256-square-foot office and retail property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The property was built on 6.2 acres between 2005 and 2006 and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Sweeney Eye Associates, Dogtopia, Shire Pediatrics, North Texas Dermatology, Anaya’s Seafood, Republic Title, Modern Dental, Ameriprise, Re/Max and Gillespie’s Tavern. Adam Howells, Barry Brown, Jack Copher and Beth Copeland of JLL represented the seller, locally based investment firm Standridge Cos., in the transaction.