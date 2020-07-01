REBusinessOnline

Venture One Acquires 100,562 SF Industrial Building in Mundelein, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property sits on four acres at 111 Washington Blvd.

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 100,562-square-foot industrial building in Mundelein, about 40 miles north of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The single-tenant building was fully leased at the time of sale. Built in 1973, the property sits on four acres at 111 Washington Blvd. It features a clear height of 18 feet, 10 docks and one drive-in door. Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

