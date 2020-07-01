Venture One Acquires 100,562 SF Industrial Building in Mundelein, Illinois

The property sits on four acres at 111 Washington Blvd.

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 100,562-square-foot industrial building in Mundelein, about 40 miles north of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The single-tenant building was fully leased at the time of sale. Built in 1973, the property sits on four acres at 111 Washington Blvd. It features a clear height of 18 feet, 10 docks and one drive-in door. Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.