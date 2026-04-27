Venture One Acquires 122,601 SF Industrial Building in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 122,601-square-foot industrial building located at 3210 Oak Grove Ave. in Waukegan. The multi-tenant property was 66 percent leased at the time of sale. Constructed in 2006, the precast building is demised into three units. It features a clear height of 30 feet, 12 exterior docks, three drive-in doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for more than 125 cars. The available unit is 41,838 square feet, including approximately 2,839 square feet of office space. Venture One plans to complete several improvements to the vacant unit, including office renovations, warehouse lighting and renovations to the bathroom and breakroom.

Joe Horrigan, Zach Graham and Ryan Bain of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. Whit Heitman and Jack Fitzpatrick of CBRE will market the property for lease. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.