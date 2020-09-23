Venture One Acquires 126,086 SF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

BENSENVILLE AND SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a four-building industrial portfolio spanning 126,086 square feet in the suburban Chicago communities of Bensenville and Schaumburg. The purchase price was not disclosed. The properties are located at 401 Eastern Ave., 501 Eastern Ave. and 1231 Ellis St. in Bensenville and 635 Remington Road in Schaumburg. The Bensenville properties are all single- Stenant buildings and are fully leased. The Schaumburg facility is home to multiple tenants and is currently 82 percent leased. Venture One plans to make improvements to the Schaumburg building’s 9,507-square-foot vacant space. Eric Fischer of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.