Venture One Acquires 15,359 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property at 2526 Federal Drive is 51 percent leased.

CHICAGO — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 15,359-square-foot industrial building in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The property at 2526 Federal Drive is 51 percent leased. The building features two drive-in doors and a clear height of 14.5 feet. Venture One will renovate the vacant space. Alex Kritt of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller and will be retained to market the property for lease. VK Industrial VI LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.