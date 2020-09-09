Venture One Acquires 16,744 SF Industrial Building in Romeoville, Illinois

Built in 1999, the property sits on one acre at 1343 Lakeside Drive.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 16,744-square-foot industrial building in Romeoville, located about 37 miles southwest of Chicago, for an undisclosed price. Built in 1999, the property sits on one acre at 1343 Lakeside Drive. It is fully leased to Ultimate Rental Services and features a clear height of 22 feet, two exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 20 cars. Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial Group represented the undisclosed seller. Traci Payette and Rowan McDonnell of CBRE represented Ultimate Rental Services in its lease. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.