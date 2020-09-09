REBusinessOnline

Venture One Acquires 16,744 SF Industrial Building in Romeoville, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Built in 1999, the property sits on one acre at 1343 Lakeside Drive.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 16,744-square-foot industrial building in Romeoville, located about 37 miles southwest of Chicago, for an undisclosed price. Built in 1999, the property sits on one acre at 1343 Lakeside Drive. It is fully leased to Ultimate Rental Services and features a clear height of 22 feet, two exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 20 cars. Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial Group represented the undisclosed seller. Traci Payette and Rowan McDonnell of CBRE represented Ultimate Rental Services in its lease. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  