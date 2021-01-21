Venture One Acquires 17,900 SF Industrial Building in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 17,900-square-foot industrial building located at 1161 S. Northpoint Blvd. in Waukegan for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2000, the property was vacant at the time of acquisition. It features two exterior docks, one drive-in door, 2,476 square feet of office space and parking for 31 cars. Ralph Huszagh of JC Forney Realty Inc. represented the undisclosed seller and will be retained by Venture One to market the building for lease. Venture One acquired the asset via its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, which is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.