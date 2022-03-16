Venture One Acquires 196,300 SF Industrial Building in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

The property is located at 10550 86th Ave. within LakeView Corporate Park.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 196,300-square-foot industrial building in Pleasant Prairie for an undisclosed price. Located at 10550 86th Ave. within LakeView Corporate Park, the property was partially leased to two tenants at the time of sale. The building features 20 exterior docks, three drive-in doors, parking for 160 cars and a clear height of 35 feet. Mike Tenteris, Adam Tyler and Keith Puritz of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. Puritz, Eric Fischer and Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield will market the remaining 47,932 square feet for lease. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.