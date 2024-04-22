Venture One Acquires 197,600 SF Industrial Portfolio in Boynton Beach, Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, FLA. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired an industrial portfolio in South Florida through its acquisition fund, VK Industrial VI LP, which is cosponsored by Kovitz Investment Group. The portfolio comprises 197,600 square feet across three buildings located at 1200, 1210 and 1220 S.W. 35th Ave. in Boynton Beach.

The properties were constructed between 2000 and 2019 and feature 30- to 35-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and dock-high and drive-in loading positions. Tenant spaces within the buildings range from 9,000 to 44,000 square feet.

Mike Davis, Dominic Montazemi and Greg Miller of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed. Christopher Thomson, Matthew McAllister and Eric Cantor of Cushman & Wakefield will market the property for lease on behalf of the buyer.