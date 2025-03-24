Monday, March 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property at 2431 Delaney Road was constructed in 2014.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Venture One Acquires 218,617 SF Industrial Building in Waukegan, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 218,617-square-foot industrial building located at 2431 Delaney Road in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Venture One inked a long-term lease with a tenant for 158,743 square feet prior to closing on the property. Constructed in 2014, the facility features a clear height of 30 feet, 28 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, parking for 250 cars and an ESFR sprinkler system.

Eric Fischer, Brett Kroner, Keith Puritz and Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while White Heitman and Jack Fitzpatrick of CBRE represented Venture One and the tenant. Heitman and Fitzpatrick have been retained to market the remaining 60,034 square feet of vacant space. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale-Leaseback of 9,231 SF...

Saladworks to Open First Kansas City-Area Location in...

G.S. Wilcox & Co. Arranges $15M in Financing...

Kislak Negotiates $12M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

RangeWater, CenterSquare Buy 352-Unit Apartment Community in Frisco

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 7.6-Acre IOS...

Principal Asset Management Sells 204,000 SF Pinewood Square...

CBRE Arranges $45M Construction Loan for Industrial Development...

SkyREM Signs 129,600 SF Industrial Lease in Fort...