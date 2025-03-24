Venture One Acquires 218,617 SF Industrial Building in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 218,617-square-foot industrial building located at 2431 Delaney Road in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan. Venture One inked a long-term lease with a tenant for 158,743 square feet prior to closing on the property. Constructed in 2014, the facility features a clear height of 30 feet, 28 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, parking for 250 cars and an ESFR sprinkler system.

Eric Fischer, Brett Kroner, Keith Puritz and Marc Samuels of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, while White Heitman and Jack Fitzpatrick of CBRE represented Venture One and the tenant. Heitman and Fitzpatrick have been retained to market the remaining 60,034 square feet of vacant space. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group.