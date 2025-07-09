Venture One Purchases 26,173 SF Industrial Building in Tinley Park, Illinois

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 26,173-square-foot industrial building at 18531 Spring Creek Drive in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The property was vacant at the time of acquisition. Situated in the North Creek Business Center, the building offers direct access to I-80 via Harlem Avenue. The property sits on 1.8 acres and features a clear height of 19 feet, two docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 56 vehicles.

Venture One plans to make improvements such as office renovations, warehouse painting, parking lot resurfacing and the installation of energy-efficient lighting. Bruce McConnell of Savills represented the seller. Michael O’Leary, Dylan Maher and Ryan Earley of Lee & Associates have been retained to market the building for lease or sale. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.