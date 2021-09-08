Venture One Acquires 29,898 SF Industrial Building in St. Charles, Illinois, in Sale-Leaseback

The property sits on two acres on Stern Avenue.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 29,898-square-foot industrial building in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. Located on Stern Avenue and constructed in 1988, the property is divided into two units and features two docks, three drive-in doors and parking for 70 cars. John Hamilton of CBRE represented the seller, Enginuity Communications Corp., which will lease back roughly 15,428 square feet. The remaining 14,470 square feet is leased. Venture One acquired the facility through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, which is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.