Venture One Acquires 30,356 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

H&H Graphics sold and leased back the facility, located at 450 Corporate Drive.

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 30,356-square-foot industrial building in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. The transaction was structured as a sale-leaseback with H&H Graphics. Located at 450 Corporate Drive and constructed in 1991, the building features two docks, one drive-in door and parking for 40 cars. Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty represented Venture One. VK Industrial V is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.