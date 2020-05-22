REBusinessOnline

Venture One Acquires 31,222 SF Industrial Building in Little Ferry, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 31,222-square-foot industrial building in Little Ferry, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 3 Alsan Way, the single-tenant building was constructed in 1970 and features four exterior docks and parking for 35 vehicles. Venture One will implement a capital improvement plan that will feature office renovations, fresh paint jobs and the installation of LED lights. Jeff Chaus and Brian Scheuer of Chaus Realty LLC represented Venture One in the transaction. Justin Kang of Good Neighbor Realty represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  