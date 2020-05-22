Venture One Acquires 31,222 SF Industrial Building in Little Ferry, New Jersey

LITTLE FERRY, N.J. — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 31,222-square-foot industrial building in Little Ferry, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 3 Alsan Way, the single-tenant building was constructed in 1970 and features four exterior docks and parking for 35 vehicles. Venture One will implement a capital improvement plan that will feature office renovations, fresh paint jobs and the installation of LED lights. Jeff Chaus and Brian Scheuer of Chaus Realty LLC represented Venture One in the transaction. Justin Kang of Good Neighbor Realty represented the undisclosed seller.