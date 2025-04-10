Thursday, April 10, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Located at 1563 Hubbard Ave., the single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Venture One Acquires 31,394 SF Industrial Building in Batavia, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BATAVIA, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 31,394-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Batavia. Located at 1563 Hubbard Ave., the single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. Constructed in 1980 and situated on 2.2 acres, the building features two exterior docks, one drive-in door and parking for over 80 cars. Matthew Stauber of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group. The fund targets industrial acquisitions in the Chicago, Northeast and Florida markets.

You may also like

Keeley Construction Completes 19,475 SF Hanger Clinic Facility...

Evexia Wellness Signs 3,603 SF Retail Lease in...

Chicago Office Market: the Trophy Spillover Effect

PCA Arranges Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Outdoor...

Quantic Wenzel Opens 45,000 SF Headquarters Facility in...

Gantry Secures $59.6M in Acquisition Financing for Three...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 652,647 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Hunter Brokers Sale of 294-Room Crowne Plaza Executive...

CBRE Brokers $95.7M Sale of Bella Encanta BTR...