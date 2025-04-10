Venture One Acquires 31,394 SF Industrial Building in Batavia, Illinois

BATAVIA, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 31,394-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Batavia. Located at 1563 Hubbard Ave., the single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. Constructed in 1980 and situated on 2.2 acres, the building features two exterior docks, one drive-in door and parking for over 80 cars. Matthew Stauber of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group. The fund targets industrial acquisitions in the Chicago, Northeast and Florida markets.