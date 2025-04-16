Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Venture One Acquires 37,287 SF Industrial Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELMHURST, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 37,287-square-foot industrial building in Elmhurst. The single-tenant property is currently leased on a short-term basis and will be available for lease in September. Constructed in 1970, the building sits on 1.7 acres and features a clear height of 16 feet, two docks, two oversized drive-in doors, parking for over 21 cars and an additional 0.4 acres of secured yard for outdoor storage or additional parking. Joe Karmin, Justin Lerner and Ross Lehrman of Transwestern represented the seller and will be retained to market the property for Venture One. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

