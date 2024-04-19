Venture One Acquires 38,409 SF Industrial Building in Romeoville, Illinois

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 38,409-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville. Located at 1280 Lakeview Drive, the property is fully leased to one tenant. Constructed in 1995 and situated on three acres, the building features a clear height of 24 feet, two exterior docks, one drive-in door and parking for 52 cars. Terri Alexander and Michael Kraft of Transwestern represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.