Venture One Acquires 42,224 SF Industrial Building in Niles, Illinois

NILES, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 42,224-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Niles. Located at 7777 Merrimac Ave., the single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. Constructed in 1964, the facility sits on 2.4 acres and features two docks and parking for more than 89 cars. Bill Lussow of Bespoke Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.