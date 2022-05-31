REBusinessOnline

Venture One Acquires 49,330 SF Industrial Building in St. Charles, Illinois in Sale-Leaseback Transaction

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The property was built in 1997.

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — In a sale-leaseback transaction, Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 49,330-square-foot industrial building in St. Charles, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Constructed in 1997, the property features three exterior docks, one drive-in door and parking for 100 cars. Ted Gates and David Prell of CBRE represented the unnamed seller. Venture One utilized its acquisition fund, VK Industrial V LP, which is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

