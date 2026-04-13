Venture One Acquires 51,820 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 51,820-square-foot industrial building located at 4114 Peoria St. in Chicago. The single-tenant property was fully leased at the time of sale. Situated within the Stockyards Industrial Park and constructed in 1969, the building features three docks and parking for more than 45 cars. Zeke Rowan, Adam Haefner, Nick Fazio and Marty Mikaitis of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.