Venture One Acquires 541,283 SF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Chicago

BUFFALO GROVE, ELGIN AND ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 541,283-square-foot industrial portfolio in suburban Chicago for an undisclosed price. The three-building portfolio is fully leased to five tenants.

In Buffalo Grove, 351-355 Hastings Drive is a 68,735-square-foot building that was constructed in 1998. The property features a clear height of 24 feet, six exterior docks, six drive-in doors and 10,355 square feet of office space.

In Elgin, 2770 Alft Lane is a 246,446-square-foot property that was built in 2015. The building features a clear height of 32 feet, 40 exterior docks, four drive-in doors and 7,423 square feet of office space.

In Romeoville, 1881 Normantown Road totals 226,102 square feet and was built in 2017. The property features a clear height of 32 feet, 35 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 3,179 square feet of office space and parking for 40 trailers.

Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.