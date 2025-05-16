Venture One Acquires 56,068 SF Industrial Building in Chicago’s Kinzie Corridor

CHICAGO — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 56,068-square-foot industrial building located at 235 N. Artesian Ave. in Chicago. The property was vacant at the time of acquisition. Situated in the Kinzie Industrial Corridor, the building features direct access to the central business district. The facility features three docks, one drive-in door and parking for 38 cars. Venture One plans to improve the asset with office renovations, warehouse paint, parking lot paving, energy-efficient warehouse lights, roof replacement and landscaping. Cal Kropke and John Huguenard of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. Larry Goldwasser, Matt Cowie and John Marks of CBRE will market the property for lease. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.