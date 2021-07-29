Venture One Acquires 60,033 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The buyer plans to make upgrades to the vacant property.

CHICAGO — Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 60,033-square-foot industrial building located at 6450 Cortland St. in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The property was vacant at the time of acquisition. Situated on nearly three acres, the building features seven docks, one drive-in door and parking for 63 cars. Venture One plans to undertake office renovations, add energy-efficient lighting, resurface the parking lot and build a new roof. Elise Couston and Jimena Sayavedra of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and will be retained to market the property for lease. Venture One’s acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.