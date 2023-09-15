Venture One Acquires 61,488 SF Industrial Building in Bristol, Pennsylvania

BRISTOL, PA. — Chicago-based investment firm Venture One Real Estate has acquired a 61,488-square-foot industrial building in Bristol, a northeastern suburb of Pennsylvania. Constructed in 1988, the single-tenant building is situated within Keystone Industrial Park and features a clear height of 20 feet, 11 exterior docks, one drive-in door and 5,331 square feet of office space. The seller was not disclosed. The building was leased on a short-term basis at the time of sale. Cushman & Wakefield will handle future leasing initiatives.