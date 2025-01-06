Venture One Acquires 624,654 SF Industrial Building in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, in partnership with DRA Advisors, has acquired a 624,654-square-foot industrial building in Joliet for an undisclosed price. Located at 2700 Ellis Drive, the property was vacant at the time of acquisition. Constructed in 2006, the building sits on 52 acres and features a clear height of 30 feet, 63 exterior docks, 17 drive-in doors and a 13-acre paved and secured lot that can accommodate more than 500 trailer stalls. Venture One plans to construct 2,500 square feet of office space.

Jeff Devine, Steve Disse and Tyler Ziebel of Colliers represented the undisclosed seller. Traci Payette, Jeff Kapcheck and Rowan McDonnell of CBRE have been hired to market the property for lease. The building was acquired in a partnership of Venture One’s acquisition fund, VK Industrial VII, and a fund managed by DRA Advisors. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.