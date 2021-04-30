REBusinessOnline

Venture One Acquires 62,940 SF Industrial Building in Gurnee, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Located at 905 Lakeside Drive, the building is 35 percent leased to three tenants. Venture One plans to make property improvements.

GURNEE, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial V LP, has acquired a 62,940-square-foot industrial building in Gurnee, about 40 miles north of Chicago. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located at 905 Lakeside Drive, the property is 35 percent leased to three tenants. Constructed in 1989, the building features four docks, six drive-in doors and parking for 75 cars. Venture One plans to make improvements that will include office and warehouse renovations, parking lot resurfacing and new LED lighting. Donald Glyman of Tri-County Commercial Real Estate Inc. represented the undisclosed seller. Robert Elbrecht of Tri-State Realty represented Venture One and will be retained to market the property for lease. VK Industrial V LP is a partnership between Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews