Venture One Acquires 67,565 Industrial Building in Glendale Heights, Illinois

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VII LP, has acquired a 67,565-square-foot freezer/cooler building in the Chicago suburb of Glendale Heights. The property at 601 Wall St. was fully leased at the time of sale to KeHE Distributors, a specialty food distributor. Situated in the High Grove Business Park, the building offers direct access to I-355 via Army Trail Road.

The precast facility was constructed in 1991 and expanded in 2005. The asset features clear heights ranging from 22 to 37 feet, 10 exterior docks, four drive-in doors and parking for 10 trailers. There is 38,087 square feet of freezer space with glycol floors, 16,139 square feet of production space and 3,594 square feet of cold docks. Will McCormack and John Huguenard of JLL represented the seller, LBA Logistics. VK Industrial VII is co-sponsored by Venture One and Kovitz Investment Group.