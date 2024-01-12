Venture One Acquires 785,181 SF Industrial Portfolio in St. Charles, Illinois

ST. CHARLES, ILL. — Venture One Real Estate, through its acquisition fund VK Industrial VI LP, has acquired a 785,181-square-foot, two-building industrial portfolio in the Chicago suburb of St. Charles. The purchase price for the sale-leaseback transaction with R.R. Donnelley was undisclosed. Located at 609 Kirk Road is a 504,152-square-foot building that was constructed in 1988. The property features a clear height of 30 feet, 45 docks and three drive-in doors. The second building in the portfolio totals 281,029 square feet and is located at 1750 Wallace Ave. Built in 1990, the property features clear heights ranging from 21 to 31 feet, 15 exterior docks and one drive-in doors. Mike Tenteris, Jim Carpenter, Adam Tyler, Scott Goldman and David Friedland of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller. VK Industrial VI is co-sponsored by Venture One Real Estate and Kovitz Investment Group.